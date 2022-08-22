Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan spotted together, Jacqueline Fernandez gets papped

Take a look at photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 22, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

Several famous people were spotted out and about today, including Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, who made an unusual appearance together and waved for the cameras. Pooja Hegde and other celebrities were seen looking really stunning. Not to be forgotten, Aryan Khan's picture with Suhana and AbRam lit up the internet.

1. Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan spotted together

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan spotted together
1/6

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan were spotted together today and they happily waved for paps too.

2. Jacqueline Fernandez spotted wearing ethnic

Jacqueline Fernandez spotted wearing ethnic
2/6

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted in Mumbai today after many days. She can be seen wearing a suit in the photos.

3. Pooja Hedge in funky co-ord set

Pooja Hedge in funky co-ord set
3/6

Pooja Hedge was seen looking sassy in a funky co-ord set which she accessorised with sunglasses. 

4. Aryan Khan shares adorable photo with siblings Suhana-AbRam

Aryan Khan shares adorable photo with siblings Suhana-AbRam
4/6

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, posted pictures on Instagram of himself and his siblings Suhana and AbRam.

5. Arjun Kapoor poses for paps

Arjun Kapoor poses for paps
5/6

Arjun Kapoor was seen looking dapper in a printed jacket today as he posed for paps.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in casuals

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in casuals
6/6

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in Mumbai wearing the perfect casuals for a summer day.

