Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were looking adorable together.

On Sunday, Bhumi Pednekar was looking beautiful in a black dress while giving us major fashion goals. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was looking cool in casuals, his photos went viral on social media. Take a look:

1. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was looking uber cool in casuals. No doubt, why he is the new crush of India.





2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was looking stylish in a black outfit, she was giving major fashion goals.



3. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were giving us major couple goals when they came back after celebrating their anniversary.



4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was seen wearing a shirt and denim pants, she sure knows how to stun in casuals.



5. Adah Sharma

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma was looking cute in white shorts and shirt.



