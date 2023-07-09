Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were looking adorable together.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 09, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

On Sunday, Bhumi Pednekar was looking beautiful in a black dress while giving us major fashion goals. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was looking cool in casuals, his photos went viral on social media.

Take a look:

 

1. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal
1/5

Vicky Kaushal was looking uber cool in casuals. No doubt, why he is the new crush of India.

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
2/5

Bhumi Pednekar was looking stylish in a black outfit, she was giving major fashion goals. 



3. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya
3/5

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were giving us major couple goals when they came back after celebrating their anniversary. 



4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
4/5

Malaika Arora was seen wearing a shirt and denim pants, she sure knows how to stun in casuals. 



5. Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma
5/5

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma was looking cute in white shorts and shirt. 



