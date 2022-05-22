trendingPhotosDetail

English

Viral Photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan lifts Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi stuns fans in black outfit

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul were seen posing with each other at Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch.

On Sunday, Jug Jugg Jeeyo team including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul were seen launching the trailer of their upcoming film. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi raised the temperature in all black outfit.

1. Varun Dhawan-Maniesh Paul

1/7 Varun Dhawan-Maniesh Paul were seen posing with each other at the Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch.

2. Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan

2/7 Varun Dhawan lifted Kiara Advani at Jug Jugg Jeeyo poster launch.

3. Kartik Aaryan

3/7 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan was seen interacting with his fans on Sunday.

4. Nora Fatehi

4/7 Gorgeous Nora Fatehi was looking super hot in an all-black look.

5. Shahid Kapoor

5/7 Shahid Kapoor opted was a casual look, he was seen hugging his brother Ishaan Khatter.

6. Sara Khan-Shivam Sharma

6/7 Lock Upp season 1 contestants Sara Khan and Shivan Sharma were seen together. Sara was looking beautiful in a casual blue dress.

7. Jug Jugg Jeeyo team