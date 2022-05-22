Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2954914
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan lifts Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi stuns fans in black outfit

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul were seen posing with each other at Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 22, 2022, 09:54 PM IST

On Sunday, Jug Jugg Jeeyo team including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul were seen launching the trailer of their upcoming film. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi raised the temperature in all black outfit. 

1. Varun Dhawan-Maniesh Paul

Varun Dhawan-Maniesh Paul
1/7

Varun Dhawan-Maniesh Paul were seen posing with each other at the Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch.

2. Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan

Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan
2/7

Varun Dhawan lifted Kiara Advani at Jug Jugg Jeeyo poster launch.

3. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
3/7

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan was seen interacting with his fans on Sunday.

4. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
4/7

Gorgeous Nora Fatehi was looking super hot in an all-black look.

5. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
5/7

Shahid Kapoor opted was a casual look, he was seen hugging his brother Ishaan Khatter. 

6. Sara Khan-Shivam Sharma

Sara Khan-Shivam Sharma
6/7

Lock Upp season 1 contestants Sara Khan and Shivan Sharma were seen together. Sara was looking beautiful in a casual blue dress.

7. Jug Jugg Jeeyo team

Jug Jugg Jeeyo team
7/7

Jug Jugg Jeeyo team Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and Anil Kapoor were seen at the trailer launch of the film.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mirzapur season 3, Srikanth, Garudan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Remember Parzaan Dastur? Cute Sikh kid from Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 'Jalebi boy', who now works as...
Meet Andy Long, Kalki 2898 AD's action director, who has worked with Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal; he is Jackie Chan's...
Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets U/A certificate, CBFC asks these 5 changes, including replacement of...
In pics: Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Zimbabwe
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews