Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit

Take a look at photos that went viral today.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 08, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

Celebrities were spotted on Friday posing for photos and shooting for upcoming projects. Rajkummar Rao and Mallika Sherawat were promoting their respective releases, and Malaika Arora and Shehnaaz Gill were among the stars who were dressed to the nines.

1. Tejasswi Prakash poses in co-ord set

Tejasswi Prakash was photographed today while sporting a pink co-ord set when out and about.

2. Rajkummar Rao promotes Hit: The First Case

Rajkummar Rao was seen promoting Hit: The First Case.

3. Malaika Arora flaunts her million-dollar smile

Malaika Arora was spotted smiling and posing for pictures. She was dressed entirely in white.

4. Shehnaaz Gill looks lovely in printed dress

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted filming today and posed for photos outside her vanity van.

5. Mallika Sherawat makes rare appearance

During the promotion of one of her upcoming projects, Mallika Sherawat was spotted posing.

6. Anil Kapoor looks dapper in shirt-pant

Anil Kapoor was spotted out and about sporting a stylish outfit of a white shirt and black pants.

