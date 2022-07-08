Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit

Celebrities were spotted on Friday posing for photos and shooting for upcoming projects. Rajkummar Rao and Mallika Sherawat were promoting their respective releases, and Malaika Arora and Shehnaaz Gill were among the stars who were dressed to the nines.