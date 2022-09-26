Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in saree, Hrithik Roshan promotes Vikram Vedha

Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia were looking gorgeous in stylish outfits. Hrithik Roshan was seen promoting Vikram Vedha.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 27, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

On Monday, celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, and others were spotted in fancy outfits. They were looking beautiful while giving us major fashion goals.

Take a look: 

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
1/6

Janhvi Kapoor was looking beautiful in a simple white traditional suit. 

2. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
2/6

Malaika Arora was spotted in casuals while she was on her phone. 

3. Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapoor
3/6

Aditya Roy Kapoor was seen posing with his fans on Monday. 

4. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan
4/6

Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan was seen promoting his film which also starring Saif Ali Khan. 

5. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor
5/6

On Monday, Khushi Kapoor was looking cute in casuals. She was seen wearing shorts and a black tank top, teamed up with an unbuttoned shirt. 

6. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia
6/6

Tamannaah Bhatia was looking so gorgeous in a red saree. 

