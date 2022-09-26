Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in saree, Hrithik Roshan promotes Vikram Vedha

Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia were looking gorgeous in stylish outfits. Hrithik Roshan was seen promoting Vikram Vedha.

On Monday, celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, and others were spotted in fancy outfits. They were looking beautiful while giving us major fashion goals. Take a look:

1. Janhvi Kapoor

1/6 Janhvi Kapoor was looking beautiful in a simple white traditional suit.

2. Malaika Arora

2/6 Malaika Arora was spotted in casuals while she was on her phone.

3. Aditya Roy Kapoor

3/6 Aditya Roy Kapoor was seen posing with his fans on Monday.

4. Hrithik Roshan

4/6 Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan was seen promoting his film which also starring Saif Ali Khan.

5. Khushi Kapoor

5/6 On Monday, Khushi Kapoor was looking cute in casuals. She was seen wearing shorts and a black tank top, teamed up with an unbuttoned shirt.

6. Tamannaah Bhatia