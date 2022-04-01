Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal poses for paps, Nikki Tamboli sizzles in co-ord set

Scroll down to see how Dilip Joshi, Gauri Khan, and other celebs spent their day.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 01, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Even in casual attire, Indian celebrities know how to handle themselves. They never fail to impress their followers with their appearance and clothing choices. Celebrities were spotted out and about today, attending events and being photographed.

1. Dilip Joshi smiles for paps

Dilip Joshi smiles for paps
1/5

Famed for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jayantilal Gada's birthday bash was attended by Dilip Joshi alias Jethalal.

2. Nikki Tamboli slays in co-ord set

Nikki Tamboli slays in co-ord set
2/5

Nikki Tamboli was spotted posing for photographers in a lovely printed co-ord set that is ideal for the summer.

3. Gauri Khan poses for paps

Gauri Khan poses for paps
3/5

Gauri Khan was sighted with designer Manish Malhotra outside her studio and afterwards with director Kabir Khan.

4. Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu
4/5

Soha Ali Khan was seen smiling as she was papped with her husband Kunal Kemmu.

5. Neetu Kapoor flaunts her million-dollar smile

Neetu Kapoor flaunts her million-dollar smile
5/5

Neetu Kapoor was papped outside a shoot location wearing a pretty outfit.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.