Viral Photos of the Day: Sushmita Sen sizzles in monokini, Tejasswi Prakash stuns in shimmery dress

Take a look at today's viral photos here.

After their baby shower was postponed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were spotted out and about today. Tejaswi Prakash and Sushmita Sen shared stunning images

1. Sushmita Sen in monokini

1/6 Sushmita Sen dropped a photo wearing a monokini and in the caption, she addressed the gossip around her relationship with Lalit Modi.

2. Tejasswi Prakash stuns in shimmery dress

2/6 Tejasswi Prakash shared photos wearing a stunning shimmery dress that looked perfect on her.

3. Divyanka Tripathi has a pool day

3/6 Divyanka Tripathi can be seen enjoying a pool day and a glass of wine is also visible in the shot.

4. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja spotted in Mumbai

4/6 After their baby shower got cancelled, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja were spotted out and about.

5. Billie Eilish's photo dump

5/6 Billie Eilish dropped a bunch of photos on her Instagram today and fans loved them.

6. Avneet Kaur in casual wear