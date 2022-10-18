Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh promote Thank God, Janhvi Kapoor sets fashion goals

Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh raised the temperature and gave us fashion goals on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh were seen promoting their upcoming film Thank God. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, and Chitrangada Singh raised the temperature with their sizzling hot looks.

Take a look:

1. Rakul Preet Singh-Sidharth Malhotra

Rakul Preet Singh-Sidharth Malhotra
1/6

Rakul Preet Singh-Sidharth Malhotra were seen promoting their upcoming film Thank God on Tueday.

2. Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam
2/6

Yami Gautam was giving us major style goals, she burned the Lakme Fashion Week stage in gorgeous lehenga. 

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
3/6

Janhvi Kapoor was looking very hot in the black side-cut dress. 

4. Karan Kundra

Karan Kundra
4/6

Karan Kundra was looking dapper in brown coat-pants. He was seen posing for the cameras.

5. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
5/6

Nora Fatehi was looking sizzling hot in a green lehenga, she never fails to impress us with her looks.

6. Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh
6/6

Chitrangada Singh was looking stunning in a yellow saree. Needless to say, the actress looks beautiful in whatever she wears.

