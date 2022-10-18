Viral Photos of the Day: Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh promote Thank God, Janhvi Kapoor sets fashion goals

Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh raised the temperature and gave us fashion goals on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh were seen promoting their upcoming film Thank God. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, and Chitrangada Singh raised the temperature with their sizzling hot looks.
Take a look:
1. Rakul Preet Singh-Sidharth Malhotra
Rakul Preet Singh-Sidharth Malhotra were seen promoting their upcoming film Thank God on Tueday.
2. Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam was giving us major style goals, she burned the Lakme Fashion Week stage in gorgeous lehenga.
3. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor was looking very hot in the black side-cut dress.
4. Karan Kundra
Karan Kundra was looking dapper in brown coat-pants. He was seen posing for the cameras.
5. Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi was looking sizzling hot in a green lehenga, she never fails to impress us with her looks.
6. Chitrangada Singh
Chitrangada Singh was looking stunning in a yellow saree. Needless to say, the actress looks beautiful in whatever she wears.