Viral Photos of the Day: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani spotted together, Nia Sharma stuns in black saree

Take a look at photos that went viral today.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 07, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

A lot happened today, with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani being spot together to Kareena Kapoor Khan hanging out with her gal pal.

1. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra spotted together

1. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra spotted together
1/6

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, a rumoured couple, were spotted together today.

2. rushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah papped with kids

2. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah papped with kids
2/6

Today, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were seen out and about with their adorable twin boys.

3. Avneet Kaur stuns in black dress

3. Avneet Kaur stuns in black dress
3/6

Avneet Kaur posted images of herself wearing a gorgeous sheer black dress.

4. Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor celebrate their 7 year anniversary

4. Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor celebrate their 7 year anniversary
4/6

Today marks the seventh wedding anniversary of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who are currently on vacation. On this occasion, the two shared photos and beautiful notes.

 

5. Kareena Kapoor poses with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora

5. Kareena Kapoor poses with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora
5/6

Kareena Kapoor uploaded a picture of her posing beside Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora.

6. Nia Sharma looks flawless in black saree

6. Nia Sharma looks flawless in black saree
6/6

In some very stunning images, Nia Sharma is seen posing beautifully while donning a black saree.

