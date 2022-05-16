Viral Photos of the Day: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui give OOTD goals

Shraddha Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui, and Varun Dhawan were seen giving us OOTD goals. They were looking stunning in casuals.

On Monday, celebs including Shraddha Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui and Varun Dhawan were seen giving us OOTD goals as they were looking cool in casuals. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill stunned her fans with her mesmerising photos in the black outfit on social media.

Take a look: