Viral Photos of the Day: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui give OOTD goals

Shraddha Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui, and Varun Dhawan were seen giving us OOTD goals. They were looking stunning in casuals.

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 16, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

On Monday, celebs including Shraddha Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui and Varun Dhawan were seen giving us OOTD goals as they were looking cool in casuals. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill stunned her fans with her mesmerising photos in the black outfit on social media.

Take a look:

1. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit
1/7

Madhuri Dixit was seen wearing an orange top and denim pants.

2. Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui
2/7

Munawar Faruqui was seen posing for the cameras in a white shirt and black pants. 

3. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor
3/7

Shraddha Kapoor was looking gorgeous in a traditional white printed suit.

4. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
4/7

Varun Dhawan was spotted in a casual white t-shirt and track pants.

5. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan
5/7

Ibrahim Ali Khan was looking cool in a black t-shirt and denim pants.

6. Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal
6/7

Arjun Rampal was seen posing with his girlfriend Gabriella. Arjun was wearing black t-shirt and track pants.

7. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill
7/7

Shehnaaz Gill was giving us major fashion goals in the black outfit.

