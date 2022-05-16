Viral Photos of the Day: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui give OOTD goals

Shraddha Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui, and Varun Dhawan were seen giving us OOTD goals. They were looking stunning in casuals.
On Monday, celebs including Shraddha Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui and Varun Dhawan were seen giving us OOTD goals as they were looking cool in casuals. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill stunned her fans with her mesmerising photos in the black outfit on social media.
Take a look:
1. Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit was seen wearing an orange top and denim pants.
2. Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui was seen posing for the cameras in a white shirt and black pants.
3. Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor was looking gorgeous in a traditional white printed suit.
4. Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan was spotted in a casual white t-shirt and track pants.
5. Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan was looking cool in a black t-shirt and denim pants.
6. Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal was seen posing with his girlfriend Gabriella. Arjun was wearing black t-shirt and track pants.
7. Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill was giving us major fashion goals in the black outfit.