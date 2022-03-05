Viral Photos of the Day: Shraddha Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, others look uber-cool in sunglasses

On Saturday, Urvashi Rautela was seen in a gorgeous yellow outfit, while Shraddha Kapoor stunned us in casuals.

Indian celebs know how to carry themselves even in casuals. They never fail to impress fans with their looks and choice of clothes. On Saturday, Urvashi Rautela was seen in a gorgeous yellow outfit, while Shraddha Kapoor stunned us in casuals.

Take a look: