Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2937867
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Shraddha Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, others look uber-cool in sunglasses

On Saturday, Urvashi Rautela was seen in a gorgeous yellow outfit, while Shraddha Kapoor stunned us in casuals.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 05, 2022, 08:45 PM IST

Indian celebs know how to carry themselves even in casuals. They never fail to impress fans with their looks and choice of clothes. On Saturday, Urvashi Rautela was seen in a gorgeous yellow outfit, while Shraddha Kapoor stunned us in casuals. 

Take a look:

1. Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai
1/5

Rashami Desai was seen wearing a grey top and a mini skirt. she was also wearing sunglasses.

2. Kareena Kapoor- Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor- Saif Ali Khan
2/5

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted together. Kareena was wearing a tank top and denim pants, while Saif was a casual t-shirt.

3. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh
3/5

Rakul Preet Singh was looking beautiful in a purple top and denim pants. She was seen smiling at the camera.

4. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor
4/5

Shraddha Kapoor was seen in her cute and casual look. She was seen outside her vanity van while posing for the camera.

5. Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela
5/5

Urvashi Rautela was spotted in a yellow printed jumpsuit. She was looking extremely beautiful.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Meet ex-Army woman officer who ran 160 km to mark 25th anniversary
Cricketers who married their relatives
Amitabh Bachchan worked as side actor in this blockbuster, Jaya criticized lead hero for 'wasting' him, film earned..
Paris Olympics 2024: Places to visit in City of Love
Paris Olympics 2024: India's strongest medal contenders
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi excise policy CBI case: CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews