Viral Photos of the Day: Shilpa Shetty stuns in yellow saree, Karan Kundrra takes Tejasswi Prakash on bike ride

Check out celebrity photos that went viral today.

  Jun 06, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Today, a slew of celebs were spotted out and about for photo shoots and other events. They cheerfully took a few minutes out of their busy schedule to pose for the paparazzi.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan's candid moment

When paparazzi took candid images of Kareena Kapoor Khan, she was seen stepping out of her house holding a cup of coffee.

2. Shilpa Shetty stuns in yellow saree

Today, Shilpa Shetty was seen looking breathtaking in a gorgeous yellow saree.

3. Karan Kundrra takes Tejasswi Prakash on bike ride

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen having a good time KK took his ladylove on a bike ride.

4. Neetu Kapoor looks lovely in green saree

Neetu Kapoor, dressed in a green saree, smiled for the cameras as usual.

5. Neha Bhasin poses in gym wear

Neha Bhasin smiled for photographers outside her gym while wearing a co-ord outfit.

6. Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy curves

Malaika Arora is a health and fitness enthusiast. The actress was seen outside her class just like she does every day.  

