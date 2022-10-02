Viral photos of the day: Shahid Kapoor looks cool in casuals, Rashmika Mandanna gives fitness goals

Adipurush team including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut visited Ram temple on Sunday.
On Sunday, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor was looking handsome in casuals. While Rashmika Mandanna was spotted outside her gym while giving us major fitness goals.
Take a look:
1. Shahid Kapoor
On Sunday, Shahid Kapoor was looking cool in a white t-shirt and denim pants.
2. Rashmika Mandanna
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna was spotted outside her gym in Juhu.
3. Saba Ali Khan
Saba Ali Khan opted for a floral print outfit for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday (Soha Ali Khan's daughter).
4. Bandgee Kalra
Bandgee Kalra gave us major fashion goals in black shimmery jacket and trousers.
5. Adipurush
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visited Ram Mandir Temple before the trailer launch of their upcoming film Adipurush.
6. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt stunned everyone when she shared her photos in stylish copper gown.