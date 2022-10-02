Search icon
Viral photos of the day: Shahid Kapoor looks cool in casuals, Rashmika Mandanna gives fitness goals

Adipurush team including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut visited Ram temple on Sunday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 02, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

On Sunday, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor was looking handsome in casuals. While Rashmika Mandanna was spotted outside her gym while giving us major fitness goals.

Take a look:

1. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
1/6

On Sunday, Shahid Kapoor was looking cool in a white t-shirt and denim pants. 

2. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna
2/6

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna was spotted outside her gym in Juhu. 

3. Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan
3/6

Saba Ali Khan opted for a floral print outfit for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday (Soha Ali Khan's daughter). 

4. Bandgee Kalra

Bandgee Kalra
4/6

Bandgee Kalra gave us major fashion goals in black shimmery jacket and trousers. 

5. Adipurush

Adipurush
5/6

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visited Ram Mandir Temple before the trailer launch of their upcoming film Adipurush. 

6. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
6/6

Alia Bhatt stunned everyone when she shared her photos in stylish copper gown. 

