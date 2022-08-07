Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Aryan-AbRam, Liger star Ananya Panday stuns in casuals

Take a look at photos that went viral today.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 07, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aaryan and AbRam were seen together at the airport today. A video of a fan attempting to take a selfie while holding the actor's hand went viral. In addition, a number of images of the three appeared on social media. See which other photos grabbed today's headlines.

1. Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam-Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam-Aryan
1/6

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport today with his sons AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan.

2. Jannat Zubair stuns in ethnic outfit

Jannat Zubair stuns in ethnic outfit
2/6

Jannat Zubair was seen attending an event wearing a flawless ethnic outfit.

3. Arjun Bijlani smiles for paps

Arjun Bijlani smiles for paps
3/6

Arjun Bijlani was attending an event in Mumbai and he posed well for paps in an Indian outfit.

4. Karanvir Bohra poses with wife Teejay Sidhu

Karanvir Bohra poses with wife Teejay Sidhu
4/6

The amazing couple Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu were seen looking lovely in stunning attires.

5. Ananya Panday in crop top and pants

Ananya Panday in crop top and pants
5/6

Ananya Panday was papped out and about and she was seen wearing a green crop top and pants.

6. Neetu Kapoor sizzles in leather outfit

Neetu Kapoor sizzles in leather outfit
6/6

Neetu Kapoor as usual looked amazing today, She wore a leather outfit which was all-black.

