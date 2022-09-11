Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in blue suit, Ayan Mukerji-Ranbir Kapoor promote Brahmastra

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji were seen promoting his film Brahmastra.

Bollywood celebs never fail to impress us with their looks. On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting his film Brahmastra in blue outfits. Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Mouni Roy shared their gorgeous photos in stylish looks.

Take a look:

1. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy
1/6

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy shared gorgeous photos of herself from her vanity van. 

2. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik
2/6

Rubina Dilaik was giving us major fashion goals in a green skirt and white crop top.

3. Disha Patani

Disha Patani
3/6

Ek Villain Returns Disha Patani was spotted in a casual white t-shirt.

4. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
4/6

Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen interacting with his fans who came to watch his film.

5. Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji
5/6

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was seen promoting his film with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

6. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
6/6

Sara Ali Khan was looking beautiful in a sky blue suit, she was spotted at the airport. 

