Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy scooter ride

Take a look at photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 20, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

Salman Khan was seen posing for photos with the stunning Pooja Hegde today. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, were spotted riding a scooter through the Mumbai rains. While they were out and about, many other celebrities were spotted posing for photographers.

1. Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde

Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde
1/6

Salman Khan today was seen talking to Pooja Hegde in Mumbai. The two also posed for paps.

2. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli enjoy scooter ride

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli enjoy scooter ride
2/6

Today, during Mumbai rains, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli were seen enjoying a scooter ride.

3. Ananya Panday drops photo in stunning dress

Ananya Panday drops photo in stunning dress
3/6

Liger actress Ananya Panday dropped photos wearing a stunning dress in Instagram.

4. Rakulpreet Singh stuns in pink attire

Rakulpreet Singh stuns in pink attire
4/6

Rakulpreet Singh was seen attending an event wearing neon pink attire that looked amazing on her.

5. Chhavi Mittal's gym photo

Chhavi Mittal's gym photo
5/6

Tv actress Chhavi Mittal who recently underwent surgery for breast cancer, dropped a photo of herself from the gym.

6. Jasmin Bhasin poses for lens

Jasmin Bhasin poses for lens
6/6

Tv actress Jasmin Bhasin shared photos in which she was seen wearing a stunning black dress. 

