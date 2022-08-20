Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy scooter ride

Salman Khan was seen posing for photos with the stunning Pooja Hegde today. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, were spotted riding a scooter through the Mumbai rains. While they were out and about, many other celebrities were spotted posing for photographers.