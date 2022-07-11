Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan attend Umang 2022, Rashmika Madanna poses for paps

Take a look at the viral photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 11, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others attended Umang 2022 in Mumbai on July 11th, 2022. Others were seen outside their yoga class and gym, and several even smiled for the cameras.

1. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan attend event

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan  spotted attending Umang 2022.

2. Rashmika Mandanna poses for paps

Rashmika Mandanna was seen posing for paps wearing an all-black outfit.

3. Kartik Aaryan gets papped

Kartik Aaryan was spotted with sunglasses and a super-chic attire.

4. Aamir Khan spotted at dubbing studio

Aamir Khan has recently been frequently photographed, and today he was seen at a dubbing studio.

5. Malaika Arora poses for the lens outside Yoga class

Outside of her yoga class, Malaika Arora posed for the camera in an athleisure outfit.

6. Mouni Roy stuns in printed dress

Mouni Roy was papped wearing a printed dress that looked great on her.

