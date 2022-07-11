Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan attend Umang 2022, Rashmika Madanna poses for paps

Take a look at the viral photos here.
Celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others attended Umang 2022 in Mumbai on July 11th, 2022. Others were seen outside their yoga class and gym, and several even smiled for the cameras.
1. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan attend event
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan spotted attending Umang 2022.
2. Rashmika Mandanna poses for paps
Rashmika Mandanna was seen posing for paps wearing an all-black outfit.
3. Kartik Aaryan gets papped
Kartik Aaryan was spotted with sunglasses and a super-chic attire.
4. Aamir Khan spotted at dubbing studio
Aamir Khan has recently been frequently photographed, and today he was seen at a dubbing studio.
5. Malaika Arora poses for the lens outside Yoga class
Outside of her yoga class, Malaika Arora posed for the camera in an athleisure outfit.
6. Mouni Roy stuns in printed dress
Mouni Roy was papped wearing a printed dress that looked great on her.