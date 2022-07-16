Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna looks red hot in stunning dress, Ranveer Singh poses in uber-cool outfit

Take a look at today's viral photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 16, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

A lot of celebs rocked the internet today with their incredible images, from Rashmika Mandanna killing it in her red dress to BTS member Suga rocking his casual attire.

1. Rashmika Mandanna's outfit

Rashmika Mandanna's outfit
1/6

Rashmika Mandanna was seen attending an event wearing a stunning red dress.

2. Ranveer Singh slays in athleisure outfit

Ranveer Singh slays in athleisure outfit
2/6

Ranveer Singh  was seen out and about today wearing a stylish all-black outfit that he without a doubt slayed.

3. Ranbir Kapoor greets paps

Ranbir Kapoor greets paps
3/6

Being the sweet man he is, Ranbir Kapoor as usual greeted paps as they approached him for photos.

4. Arbaaz Khan poses for the lens

Arbaaz Khan poses for the lens
4/6

In a rare appearance, Arbaaz Khan was seen out and about today and he also posed for paps.

5. Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday with pals

Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday with pals
5/6

Katrina Kaif dropped a bunch of photos in which she could be seen celebrating her birthday with pals.

6. BTS member Suga drops photo in casual outfit

BTS member Suga drops photo in casual outfit
6/6

BTS member Suga dropped photos wearing a casual outfit and fans went gaga.

