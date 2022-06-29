Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashami Desai, Gauahar Khan sizzle in sexy white dresses

Rashami Desai burned the internet with her sexy photos.

  • Jun 29, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

On Wednesday, television actress Rashami Desai burned the internet with her sexy photos. Meanwhile, other celebs including Akshay Kumar, Sara Saturia and Kartik Aaryan were seen having a busy day.

1. Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai
1/6

Rashami Desai was looking sizzling hot in her latest photoshoot. She was wearing a white dress. (Image credit: Rashami Desai/Instagram)

2. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
2/6

Kartik Aaryan was seen greeting the media with folded hands.

3. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria
3/6

Tara Sutaria was seen wearing denim shorts and a black top.

4. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan
4/6

Gauahar Khan was looking cool in a white dress while posing for the cameras. 

5. Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra
5/6

Sanya Malhotra was seen wearing a pink dress on Wednesday. 

6. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
6/6

Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar was seen wearing a blue shirt at Tere Saath Hoon Mein song launch.

