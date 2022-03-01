Viral Photos of the Day: Ranveer Singh, Urfi Javed, others stun fans with unique fashion sense

Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a zebra print shirt. Meanwhile, Urfi Javed impressed her fans with her bold and unique outfit.
Celebrities in India leave no chance to give fashion goals to their fans. They always come up with something different, something unique and stylish. On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a zebra print shirt. Meanwhile, Urfi Javed impressed her fans with her bold and unique outfit.
Take a look:
1. Kiara Advani
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted airport in a cute pink and blue denim jacket, coordinated with shorts.
2. Rakesh Roshan- Pinky Roshan
Rakesh Roshan visited Shiv Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri with his wife Pinky Roshan.
3. Shraddha Kapoor
Gorgeous Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was seen wearing sunglasses while posing for the camera.
4. Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed was seen donning a bold pink top. The actress never fails to amaze her fans with her unique fashion sense.
5. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, who was wearing a Zebra print shirt, was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu.