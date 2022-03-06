Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor plays football while Kareena goes on lunch date

Ranbir Kapoor was seen playing football while her cousin sister Kareena Kapoor was seen hanging out with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.
We call Sunday a 'fun day' which is supposed to be hanging with friends, having fun with them. Some people wait a whole week for this day so that they can relax or spend time with their loved ones. Even celebs wait for Sunday so that they can take out some time from their busy schedule and chill with their friends and family. Today, Ranbir Kapoor was seen playing football while her cousin sister Kareena Kapoor was seen hanging out with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.
1. Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen playing football in Bandra on Sunday.
2. Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan was looking funky in a casual outfit. He was seen wearing a cap and sunglasses.
3. Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna was looking gorgeous in a white top. She was seen smiling at the camera.
4. Bharti Singh- Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were spotted together in multi-colour outfits.
5. Kareena Kapoor
Kapoor Kapoor went on a lunch date with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur on Sunday.