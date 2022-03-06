Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor plays football while Kareena goes on lunch date

We call Sunday a 'fun day' which is supposed to be hanging with friends, having fun with them. Some people wait a whole week for this day so that they can relax or spend time with their loved ones. Even celebs wait for Sunday so that they can take out some time from their busy schedule and chill with their friends and family. Today, Ranbir Kapoor was seen playing football while her cousin sister Kareena Kapoor was seen hanging out with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.