Viral Photos of the Day: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde promote 'Radhe Shyam', Samantha Ruth Prabhu grins for shutterbugs

Let's have a look at the most trending photos from Thursday, March 10.
On Thursday, March 10, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were in the national capital promoting their upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' while Samantha Ruth Prabhu posed happily for the camera in Mumbai. Check out other viral photos of the day here. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Prabhas-Pooja Hegde
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were spotted in the national capital, Delhi to promote their love saga 'Radhe Shyam', which hits theatres on March 11. Prabhas looked dapper in black, whereas Pooja rocked her beige-coloured suit.
2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was all smiles as she posed for the camera outside the photography studio Krome in Bandra. The 'Super Deluxe' actress looked super confident in a black sleeveless top and ripped jeans.
3. Kiara Advani
Even though the 'Shershaah' actress Kiara Advani was super busy while talking on her phone, she didn't upset the paparazzi and smiled for the cameras.
4. Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Andheri. Before making her Bollywood debut, Tara starred as a child actor in Disney India shows on television.
5. Urrfi Javed
Urrfi Javed and his weird fashion choices were also caught by the eagle-eyed paparazzi in Mumbai. She was even trolled for her outfit.