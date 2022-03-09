Viral Photos of the Day: Prabhas looks dapper in black, Shraddha Kapoor charms paparazzi in blue

It was a star-studded Wednesday, let's take a look at the celebs spotted in the day.
From movie promotions to dubbing, celebrities were spotted making most of the day. Let's have a look. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Prabhas
The 'Bahubali' star was spotted in Delhi to promote his upcoming love drama 'Radhe Shyam'
2. Ranveer Singh
The '83' star Ranveer Singh was also spotted in his funky avatar at Bandra.
3. Shahid Kapoor
The 'Kabir Singh' star Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the airport. The actor will next be seen in 'Jersey.'
4. Varun Dhawan
Varun is constantly seen at the dubbing studios, and he is looking more muscular than before. We wonder if this is for his upcoming projects.
5. Kareena Kapoor Khan
The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' star Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in the city, walking like a boss, and nailing the denim look.
6. Team 'Bachchhan Pandey'
Here's one big picture of the day. Team 'Bachchhan Pandey,' Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and director Farhad Samjhi conducted a press conference for their film.
7. Shraddha Kapoor
We end this list with 'Aashiqui 2' star Shraddha Kapoor. The pretty lady charmed the paparazzi in her swanky cool avatar and posed in smiles for the flashes.