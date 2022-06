Viral Photos of the Day: Poonam Pandey sizzles in glamorous dress, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora pose for paps

On Monday Bollywood celebs were seen giving us major goals in stylish outfits. Malaika Arora and Neha Sharma were seen flaunting their toned bodies in open shirts and tube tops. While Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast were seen promoting the film

Take a look: