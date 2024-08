Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals

On Sunday, Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni were looking adorable together and were giving us couple goals. Akshay Kumar, Sanya Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash and Sanya Malhotra were giving us fashion goals.