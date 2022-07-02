Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari turns goofy mid-shoot, Ananya Panday poses for paps

Take a look at how celebrities spent their day today.

Celebrities from television and Bollywood were seen out and about today; some of them even posed for pictures with the paparazzi. Much occurred today, with famous people arriving at airports for business or travel.

1. Neha Bhasin spotted wearing athleisure outfit

Neha Bhasin was spotted outside of her fitness lessons wearing her workout attire.

2. Maniesh Paul shows off mustache

Maniesh Paul was seen flaunting his moustache while posing for photographs.

3. Aamir Khan spotted in casual wear

Being the humble man that he is, Aamir Khan posed for photos when photographers saw him outside.

4. Ananya Panday stuns in uber-cool outfit

When photographers noticed Ananya Panday, she was just exiting one of her fitness lessons.

5. Gauahar Khan looks gorgeous in black gown

In a gorgeous black attire, Gauahar Khan was spotted visiting an event.

6. Palak Tiwari turns goofy mid-shoot

In between takes during a shoot, Palak Tiwari released images in which she could be seen having fun.

