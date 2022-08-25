Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari sizzles in blue dress, Yami Gautam visits Baglamukhi temple with Aditya Dhar

Take a look at photos that went viral today.

On their social media pages, a number of Bollywood and television superstars posted some breathtaking images. Fans quickly wrote some fantastic comments on the posts when the images went viral.

1. Palak Tiwari shares new pics

Palak Tiwari shares new pics
1/6

In these images Palak Tiwari posted on Instagram, she can be seen posing seductively while wearing a gorgeous outfit.

2. Vivek Agnihotri shares photo with Kartik Aaryan

Vivek Agnihotri shares photo with Kartik Aaryan
2/6

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, posted pictures of himself and Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. He also wrote the actor a note of appreciation.

3. Mouni Roy stuns in saree

Mouni Roy stuns in saree
3/6

Mouni Roy has shared photos on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a stunning saree.

4. Yami Gautam visits Baglamukhi temple with husband Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam visits Baglamukhi temple with husband Aditya Dhar
4/6

The URI actor has been updating her fans with photos and videos from the temples while the duo is on a tour of the Shaktipeeth temples.

5. Madhuri Dixit flaunts her million-dollar smile

Madhuri Dixit flaunts her million-dollar smile
5/6

Madhuri Dixit shares photos of her on Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting her million-dollar life.

6. Raveena Tandon looks pretty in blue

Raveena Tandon looks pretty in blue
6/6

Raveena Tandon can be seen in this photo wearing a blue kurti that looks great on her.

