Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi stuns in casual outfit, Rashmika Mandanna poses for paps

Take a look at photos that went viral today,
Many famous people were spotted out and about today. Kartik Aaryan was seen posing for photos and waving to photographers while Nora Fatehi was seen outside a shooting location. Today, Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted in Mumbai, and images of her quickly went viral.
1. Nora Fatehi slays in latest pics
Nora Fatehi was spotted outside a shoot location where she posed for paps wearing an orange top and basic bottoms.
2. Kartik Aaryan waves at paps
Bhool Bhullaiya 2 star Kartik Aaryan was spotted waving to photographers and being as fashionable as always.
3. Ayushmann Khurrana smiles for the lens
The ever handsome Ayushmann Khurrana was seen flaunting his million-dollar smile for paps.
4. Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh return to Mumbai
After wrapping up their reception party, the newlyweds Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh came back to Mumbai today.
5. Rashmika Mandanna snapped out and about
Rashmika Mandanna is a fan favorite as all of you may know. And, fans love seeing her getting popped on a daily basis.
6. Khushi Kapoor spotted outside salon
The Archies actor Khushi Kapoor was seen outside a salon post her pampering session.