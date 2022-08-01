Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi stuns in casual outfit, Rashmika Mandanna poses for paps

Take a look at photos that went viral today,

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 01, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

Many famous people were spotted out and about today. Kartik Aaryan was seen posing for photos and waving to photographers while Nora Fatehi was seen outside a shooting location. Today, Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted in Mumbai, and images of her quickly went viral.

1. Nora Fatehi slays in latest pics

Nora Fatehi slays in latest pics
1/6

Nora Fatehi was spotted outside a shoot location where she posed for paps wearing an orange top and basic bottoms.

2. Kartik Aaryan waves at paps

Kartik Aaryan waves at paps
2/6

Bhool Bhullaiya 2 star Kartik Aaryan was spotted waving to photographers and being as fashionable as always.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana smiles for the lens

Ayushmann Khurrana smiles for the lens
3/6

The ever handsome Ayushmann Khurrana was seen flaunting his million-dollar smile for paps.

4. Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh return to Mumbai

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh return to Mumbai
4/6

After wrapping up their reception party, the newlyweds Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh came back to Mumbai today.

5. Rashmika Mandanna snapped out and about

Rashmika Mandanna snapped out and about
5/6

Rashmika Mandanna is a fan favorite as all of you may know. And, fans love seeing her getting popped on a daily basis. 

6. Khushi Kapoor spotted outside salon

Khushi Kapoor spotted outside salon
6/6

The Archies actor Khushi Kapoor was seen outside a salon post her pampering session.

