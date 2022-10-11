Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Rubina Dilaik look stunning in glamorous outfits

Parineeti Chopra, Rubina Dilaik, and Nora Fatehi stunned everyone in stylish outfits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 11, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

On Tuesday, Parineeti Chopra, Rubina Dilaik, and Nora Fatehi were seen raising the temperature in glamorous outfits. Sidharth Malhotra was looking dapper in a black outfit.

Take a look:

1. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
1/6

Nora Fatehi was looking sizzling hot while posing for the cameras ina glamorous lehenga saree.

2. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
2/6

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was looking beautiful in a black outfit.

3. Shefali Jariwala-Parag Tyagi

Shefali Jariwala-Parag Tyagi
3/6

Shefali Jariwala-Parag Tyagi were looking adorable together, they gave us major couple goals.

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
4/6

Ananya Panday was spotted in casuals, she was wearing a t-shirt and shorts. 

5. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra
5/6

Sidharth Malhotra was looking dapper in a black jacket and pants, teamed up with a white t-shirt. 

6. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik
6/6

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa star Rubina Dilaik stunned everyone with her beautiful outfit. 

