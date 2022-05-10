Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli, Pooja Hegde sizzle in stylish outfits

Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli and Pooja Hegde were sizzling in stylish outfits.

  • May 10, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

On Tuesday, Nora Fatehi and Nikki Tamboli were seen giving us major fashion goals. Meanwhile, Genelia Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde won hearts with their cute smile. On the other hand, Sonu Sood and Varun Dhawan looked cool in white.

Check out how celebs spent their day:

1. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was spotted at private airport in Mumbai with her son Jeh Ali Khan.

2. Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh was looking very pretty in a cream traditional suit.

3. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde was seen giving major couple goals in a denim jacket and pants.

4. Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood was looking really cool in a casual white shirt on Tuesday.

5. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli was giving major fashion goals in a sexy white outfit.

6. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was looking sizzling hot in her outfit. She was seen posing for the paps.

7. Varun Dawan

Varun Dhawan was spotted in a casual t-shirt while posing for the paps.

