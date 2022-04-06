Viral Photos of the Day: Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi give major fashion goals

Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, and many others were giving major OOTD goals in their casual outfits.

Be it their airport look or party outfits, Bollywood celebs never fail to impress us with their style statement. On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, and many others were giving major OOTD goals in their casual outfits.

Take a look: