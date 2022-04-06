Viral Photos of the Day: Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi give major fashion goals

Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, and many others were giving major OOTD goals in their casual outfits.
Be it their airport look or party outfits, Bollywood celebs never fail to impress us with their style statement. On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, and many others were giving major OOTD goals in their casual outfits.
Take a look:
1. Nushrrat Bharuccha
Nushrrat Bharuccha was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. She was wearing a cream colour outfit.
2. Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal was looking really handsome in a blue t-shirt at the Mumbai airport.
3. Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia was giving major fashion goals when she arrived at the airport. She was wearing a brown overcoat, a white shirt.
4. Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi was spotted wearing a white crop top, pink jacket, and pants. She never fails to stun her fans with her style statement.
5. Raveena Tandon-Yash-Sanjay Dutt
Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon were seen promoting 'KGF: Chapter 2' in Mumbai.