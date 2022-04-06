Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2944472
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi give major fashion goals

Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, and many others were giving major OOTD goals in their casual outfits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 06, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

Be it their airport look or party outfits, Bollywood celebs never fail to impress us with their style statement. On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, and many others were giving major OOTD goals in their casual outfits.

Take a look:

1. Nushrrat Bharuccha

Nushrrat Bharuccha
1/5

Nushrrat Bharuccha was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. She was wearing a cream colour outfit. 

2. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal
2/5

Vicky Kaushal was looking really handsome in a blue t-shirt at the Mumbai airport.

3. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia
3/5

Neha Dhupia was giving major fashion goals when she arrived at the airport. She was wearing a brown overcoat, a white shirt.

4. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
4/5

Nora Fatehi was spotted wearing a white crop top, pink jacket, and pants. She never fails to stun her fans with her style statement. 

5. Raveena Tandon-Yash-Sanjay Dutt

Raveena Tandon-Yash-Sanjay Dutt
5/5

Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon were seen promoting 'KGF: Chapter 2' in Mumbai.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...
Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena
This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...
Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a former CM, became his second wife against family's wishes, her husband..
From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to Neeraj Chopra: 7 sports person who hold ranks in Indian Army
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at age of 23, got AIR 94 without coaching, she is now posted as…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews