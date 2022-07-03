Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Neha Dhupia stuns in shimmery gown, Malaika Arora poses for paps

Take a look at photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 03, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

TV and Bollywood stars were spotted out and about today, and some of them even posed for photos with the paparazzi. While some people were busy with their hectic daily lives, others attended anticipated events.

1. Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary walk hand-in-hand

Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary walk hand-in-hand
1/6

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were spotted walking hand in hand while out and about.

2. Rajkummar Rao wears funky shirt

Rajkummar Rao wears funky shirt
2/6

Rajkummar Rao was spotted posing for photos while wearing a funky shirt that suited him well.

3. Sanya Malhotra looks pretty in lemon-yellow dress

Sanya Malhotra looks pretty in lemon-yellow dress
3/6

In a gorgeous lemon-yellow dress, Sanya Malhotra was spotted posing for photographs.

4. Malaika Arora sizzles in black dress

Malaika Arora sizzles in black dress
4/6

Malaika Arora was spotted sporting a stunning black dress with a slit that gave the ensemble some oomph.

5. Tiger Shroff dons sporty look

Tiger Shroff dons sporty look
5/6

Tiger Shroff was seen sporting a sporty look while in Mumbai.

6. Neha Dhupia stuns in shimmery gown

Neha Dhupia stuns in shimmery gown
6/6

In a gorgeous glittering gown, Neha Dhupia was spotted attending Femina Miss India 2022.

