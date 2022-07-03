Viral Photos of the Day: Neha Dhupia stuns in shimmery gown, Malaika Arora poses for paps

Take a look at photos that went viral today.
TV and Bollywood stars were spotted out and about today, and some of them even posed for photos with the paparazzi. While some people were busy with their hectic daily lives, others attended anticipated events.
1. Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary walk hand-in-hand
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were spotted walking hand in hand while out and about.
2. Rajkummar Rao wears funky shirt
Rajkummar Rao was spotted posing for photos while wearing a funky shirt that suited him well.
3. Sanya Malhotra looks pretty in lemon-yellow dress
In a gorgeous lemon-yellow dress, Sanya Malhotra was spotted posing for photographs.
4. Malaika Arora sizzles in black dress
Malaika Arora was spotted sporting a stunning black dress with a slit that gave the ensemble some oomph.
5. Tiger Shroff dons sporty look
Tiger Shroff was seen sporting a sporty look while in Mumbai.
6. Neha Dhupia stuns in shimmery gown
In a gorgeous glittering gown, Neha Dhupia was spotted attending Femina Miss India 2022.