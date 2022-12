Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree

Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Niyati Fatnani were seen giving us major fashion goals on Monday.

On Monday, Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan were looking stunning in casual outfits. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi grabbed everyone's attention with her glamorous look in black outfit. Take a look:

1. Nora Fatehi

1/6 Nora Fatehi was looking hot in a sexy skirt and crop top when she arrived at a promotional event.

2. Niyati Fatnani

2/6 Niyati Fatnani's photo in which she can be seen donning a saree and looking glamorous went viral on social media.

3. Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

3/6 Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad were seen giving us major couple goals on Monday.

4. Kareena Kapoor

4/6 Kareena Kapoor was looking pretty in a casual blue hoodie, she was spotted outside a dental clinic.

5. Sara Ali Khan

5/6 Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside her gym in a sports bra and shorts.

6. Janhvi Kapoor