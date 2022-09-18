Viral Photos of the Day: Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu poses for paps, Nora Fatehi gives fitness goals

Bollywood and television celebs never fail to impress us with their stylish outfits.

On Sunday, mom-to-be Bipasha Basu was looking beautiful in a denim dress while other celebs including Nora Fatehi, Neha Kakkar, and Nikki Tamnoli were giving us fashion goals. Take a look:

1. Nora Fatehi

1/6 Nora Fatehi was seen giving us major fitness goals in Gurgaon.

2. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

2/6 Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted at the airport while giving us major couple goals.

3. Neha Kakkar

3/6 Neha Kakkar was looking cool in a pink and white outfit. She is all set for the release of her upcoming song Sajna.

4. Tamannaah

4/6 Tamannaah was looking gorgeous in a casual outfit, she was seen posing for the cameras.

5. Bipasha Basu

5/6 Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu was seen wearing a stylish denim dress, she was seen smiling at the cameras.

6. Nikki Tamboli