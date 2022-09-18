Viral Photos of the Day: Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu poses for paps, Nora Fatehi gives fitness goals

Bollywood and television celebs never fail to impress us with their stylish outfits.
On Sunday, mom-to-be Bipasha Basu was looking beautiful in a denim dress while other celebs including Nora Fatehi, Neha Kakkar, and Nikki Tamnoli were giving us fashion goals.
Take a look:
1. Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi was seen giving us major fitness goals in Gurgaon.
2. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted at the airport while giving us major couple goals.
3. Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar was looking cool in a pink and white outfit. She is all set for the release of her upcoming song Sajna.
4. Tamannaah
Tamannaah was looking gorgeous in a casual outfit, she was seen posing for the cameras.
5. Bipasha Basu
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu was seen wearing a stylish denim dress, she was seen smiling at the cameras.
6. Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli was sizzling in a navy blue dress, she was little concerned about her hair because of the weather.