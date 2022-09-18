Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu poses for paps, Nora Fatehi gives fitness goals

Bollywood and television celebs never fail to impress us with their stylish outfits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 18, 2022, 09:43 PM IST

On Sunday, mom-to-be Bipasha Basu was looking beautiful in a denim dress while other celebs including Nora Fatehi, Neha Kakkar, and Nikki Tamnoli were giving us fashion goals.

Take a look:

1. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
1/6

Nora Fatehi was seen giving us major fitness goals in Gurgaon. 

2. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
2/6

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted at the airport while giving us major couple goals.  

3. Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar
3/6

Neha Kakkar was looking cool in a pink and white outfit. She is all set for the release of her upcoming song Sajna. 

4. Tamannaah

Tamannaah
4/6

Tamannaah was looking gorgeous in a casual outfit, she was seen posing for the cameras.

5. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu
5/6

Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu was seen wearing a stylish denim dress, she was seen smiling at the cameras. 

6. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli
6/6

Nikki Tamboli was sizzling in a navy blue dress, she was little concerned about her hair because of the weather. 

