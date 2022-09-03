Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in athleisure outift, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani pose for romantic photo

Take a look at ;photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 03, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

Satyaprem Ki Katha began filming today, much to the delight of fans, and Kartik Aaryan released a picture of himself with Kiara Advani to mark the development. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, was seen as usual reaching for her workout.

1. Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter join Kunal Kemmu for bike ride

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter join Kunal Kemmu for bike ride
1/6

Ishaan Khatter uploaded some pictures on his Instagram account on Saturday. Ishaan, his older brother Shahid Kapoor, and their close buddy Kunal Kemmu were all seen in the photos. 

2. Karan Kundrra shares romantic photos with Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra shares romantic photos with Tejasswi Prakash
2/6

Karan Kundrra dropped romantic photos from a recent shoot with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

3. Satyaprem Ki Katha goes on floors

Satyaprem Ki Katha goes on floors
3/6

4. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai
4/6

After holding a press conference in Hyderabad to promote Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor flew back to Mumbai today.

5. Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in athleisure outfit

Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in athleisure outfit
5/6

Malaika Arora was seen stepping out of her vehicle and heading for her workout.

6. Karan Kundrra poses wearing Kurta

Karan Kundrra poses wearing Kurta
6/6

Karan Kundrra today, was spotted posing for paps wearing an amazing kurta.

