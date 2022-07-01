Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2965167
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in athleisure outfit, Mouni Roy poses with husband Suraj Nambiar

Take a look at how your favorite celebrates spent their day.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 01, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

TV and Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about today, and some of them even posed for photos with the paparazzi. A lot happened today, from celebrities travelling to airports for business or vacation to Malaika Arora, who is nearly always spotted outside her fitness class.

1. Malaika Arora spotted out and about

Malaika Arora spotted out and about
1/6

Malaika Arora was seen outside wearing a sports bra and funky-coloured yoga pants.

2. Mouni Roy spotted with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy spotted with Suraj Nambiar
2/6

Outside the airport, Mouni Roy and her spouse Suraj Nambiar were seen.

3. Raqesh Bapat poses for paps

Raqesh Bapat poses for paps
3/6

Raqesh Bapat was photographed while sporting an orange-coloured outfit.

4. Rakhi Sawant-Adil cut cake

Rakhi Sawant-Adil cut cake
4/6

At a gathering, Rakhi Sawant and her new boyfriend Adil were seen cutting a cake.

5. Nia Sharma sizzles in white co-ord set

Nia Sharma sizzles in white co-ord set
5/6

Nia Sharma uploaded pictures of herself sporting a white co-ord set.

6. Ankita Lokhande looks hot in glittery dress

Ankita Lokhande looks hot in glittery dress
6/6

Ankita Lokhande recently attended an event while wearing a stunning dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person
Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally
This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...
Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore
Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sweden reports first case of Mpox strain outside Africa day after WHO declare it global health emergency
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews