Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora shows off her curves in athleisure outfit, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in co-ord set

Take a look at some photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 12, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Your favourite celebrities were spotted today sporting some incredible attire. Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor were immaculately dressed. Sussane Khan was spotted posing with rumoured beau Arslan Goni. Other actors were spotted posing for pictures.

1. Siddhanth Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday wrap Kho Gaye Hum Kahan shoot

1/6

Siddhanth Chaturvedi shared a photo with Ananya Panday on Instagram, He mentioned in the caption that it's a wrap for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

2. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain celebrate Raksha Bandhan

2/6

Ankita Lokhande dropped photos in which he was seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his husband and family.

3. Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy curves

3/6

Malaika Arora was seen out and about wearing a white top and printed pants.

4. Patralekhaa poses for paps

4/6

Actress Patralekhaa posed for paps and flaunted her million-dollar smile.

5. Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday pose together

5/6

Dharma Productions dropped some photos featuring Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday in traditional outfits.

6. Uorfi Javed designs bold outfit

6/6

Known for wearing bold and funky outfits, Uourfi Javed recently shared a photo and a video wearing a green dress.

