Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora, Giorgia Andriani give major fashion goals at Mumbai airport

Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Giorgia Andriani, and other Bollywood celebs gave us major goals on Friday.

  • Sep 09, 2022, 10:31 PM IST

On Friday, Bollywood celebs gave us major fashion goals in casuals. Malaika Arora and Giorgia Andriani were looking stunning at Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia stepped out with her daughter in a white shirt and denim pants.

Take a look:

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
1/6

Malaika Arora was looking stunning in casuals at the airport. 

2. Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia Andriani
2/6

Giorgia Andriani was looking beautiful in shorts and a green sweatshirt. She was also spotted at Mumbai airport. 

3. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
3/6

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan was seen posing for the cameras. 

4. Neha Dupia

Neha Dupia
4/6

Neha Dhupia stepped out with her daughter in a white shirt and denim pants.

5. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor
5/6

Ek Villain Returns Arjun Kapoor was seen wearing a purple shirt and a cap.

6. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra
6/6

Sidharth Malhotra was looking handsome in sky blue and pink upper while posing for the cameras. 

