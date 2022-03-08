Viral Photos of the Day: Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt raise the fashion bar high

Parineeti Chopra was seen shooting for 'Hunarbaaz' while Kriti Sanon was seen promoting her upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

On International Women's Day, female artists from the entertainment industry were seen having a busy day. Parineeti Chopra was seen shooting for 'Hunarbaaz' while Kriti Sanon was seen promoting her upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey'. Take a look:

1. Nushrratt Bharuccha

1/6 Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted at the airport in a crop top, white pants. She was looking hot in her attire.

2. Parineeti Chopra

2/6 Parineeti Chopra was looking gorgeous in a red and yellow saree. She had a busy day as she was shooting for 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan'.

3. Bipasha Basu

3/6 Bipasha Basu was seen sizzling in a blue dress when she stepped out on Women's Day.

4. Alia Bhatt

4/6 Alia Bhatt was seen celebrating Women's Day in Gangubai style.

5. Ankita Lokhande

5/6 Ankita Lokhande was seen hugging Kriti Sanon on International Women's Day 2022.

6. Kriti Sanon