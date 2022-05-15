Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani, Rashami Desai, Manushi Chhillar give fashion goals

Manushi Chhillar, Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani, Rashami Desai, and Sara Ali Khan were seen giving us major fashion goals in their stylish outfits.
Their photos went viral on social media, take a look:
1. Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani was looking beautiful in her stylish outfit while promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Image credit: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
2. Rashami Desai
Television actress Rashami Desai was looking cute in the photos that she shared on Instagram. (Image credit: Rashami Desai/Instagram)
3. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan was giving major fashion goals in her latest Instagram post. (Image credit: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
4. Manushi Chhillar
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was looking sizzling hot in a backless satin dress.
5. Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her two kids at the airport.
6. Munawar Faruqui
Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui was spotted in casuals on Sunday.
7. Rani Mukerji
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was seen smiling and posing for the cameras in colourful printed dress.