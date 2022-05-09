Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Rubina Dailak raises fashion bar

Rubina Dilaik raised the temperature with her hot photos on social media. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal looked adorable together.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 09, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

On Monday, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal dropped photos with each other and gave us major couple goals, they were looking cute together. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash and Rubina Dilaik raised the temperature with their hot photos on social media.

Take a look:

1. Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta
1/7

On Monday, Munmun Dutta shared a series of photos in a red outfit. She was looking glamorous in her photos. (Image credit: Munmun Dutta/Instagram)

2. Katrina Kaif-Vicky kaushal

Katrina Kaif-Vicky kaushal
2/7

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal were seen giving major couple goals. They dropped adorable photos with each other on social media. (photo credit: Vicky-Katrina/Instagram)

3. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik
3/7

Rubina Dilaik was seen raising the temperature in a high-thigh slit dress. (Image credit: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

4. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash
4/7

Tejasswi Prakash stunned her fans when she dropped her sexy photos in red outfit. (Image credit: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram)

5. Kapil Sharma-Archana Puran Singh

Kapil Sharma-Archana Puran Singh
5/7

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh gave major friendship goals on Monday. (Image credit: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

6. Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed
6/7

Urfi Javed was spotted at the airport in a navy blue shirt, teamed up with shorts. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

7. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor
7/7

Arjun Kapoor's body transformation photos went viral on social media. She was seen flaunting his abs in the photo. (Image credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

