Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini

Take a look at photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 21, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Today's steamy images of Disha Patani in a bikini, as well as the goofy photos of Katrina Kaif with Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, set the internet on fire. In addition to this, numerous celebrities were seen posing for pictures while out and about.

1. Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys'

Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys'
1/6

Katrina Kaif shared a boomerang and a photo with her 'Phone Bhoot boys' Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter.

2. Disha Patani sizzles in bikini

Disha Patani sizzles in bikini
2/6

Disha Patani dropped photos in which she can be seen wearing a sexy pink bikini.

3. Mouni Roy stuns in casuals

Mouni Roy stuns in casuals
3/6

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy was seen out and about wearing stunning casuals. 

4. Tiger Shroff plays football

Tiger Shroff plays football
4/6

Tiger Shroff was papped playing football in Mumbai today.

5. Kareena Kapoor visits Bastian with family

Kareena Kapoor visits Bastian with family
5/6

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen visiting Shilpa Shetty's restaurant with Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.

6. Ranbir Kapoor greets paps

Ranbir Kapoor greets paps
6/6

Ranbir Kapoor was seen today posing for paps and greeting them.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patna: Stones pelted at the convoy of Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.