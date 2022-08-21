Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini

Today's steamy images of Disha Patani in a bikini, as well as the goofy photos of Katrina Kaif with Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, set the internet on fire. In addition to this, numerous celebrities were seen posing for pictures while out and about.