Viral Photos of the Day: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash pose for paps, Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria promote Heropanti 2

From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria, multiple celebs got papped on an eventful day.
It's been an eventful day for our paparazzi, as there were some big events and promotional activities around the city. Let's get down in jotting these events and celebrities' public appearances. (All image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur arrived in Delhi to promote their upcoming sports drama Jersey.
2. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
The most lovable jodi of television, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted at the Dance Deewane Juniors show launch.
3. Sanjay Dutt
The KGF Chapter 2 baddie Adheera aka Sanjay Dutt was spotted at the T-Series office.
4. Neetu Singh and Nora Fatehi
Neetu Singh and Nora Fatehi also graced the Dance Deewane Juniors show launch. The lovely ladies will be a part of the judges' pannel with choreographer Marzi Pestonji.
5. Tiger Shroff with Tara Sutaria
Team Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and director Ahmed Khan were spotted at Miss Hairan song launch.