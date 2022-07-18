Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2969660
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash pose for paps, Shilpa Shetty stuns in casuals

Take a look at today's viral photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 18, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra were seen having fun today, and many other celebrities were sighted out and about. Some smiled for the camera, while others uploaded images on social media.

1. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash spotted together

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash spotted together
1/6

Today, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra were seen having fun together and looked like the cutest couple ever.

2. Disha Patani stuns in casuals

Disha Patani stuns in casuals
2/6

Disha Patani was seen looking amazing in comfy casuals. She flashed her million-dollar smile for paps.

3. Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in uber-cool outfit

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in uber-cool outfit
3/6

As he exited his vehicle, Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a fashionable shirt and pair of jeans.

4. Shamita Shetty waves at paps

Shamita Shetty waves at paps
4/6

Shamita Shetty was seen out and about when paps spotted her and like always she looked fab!

5. Shilpa Shetty spotted outside nail salon

Shilpa Shetty spotted outside nail salon
5/6

According to a viral video, the actress was seen exiting a nail salon and was getting into her car while greeting paps.

6. Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha
6/6

The actress dropped photos of herself wearing a sexy pink dress that she looked stunning in.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film
Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match
5 top selling Maruti cars in India
Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas
This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Durand Cup Final 2024: NorthEast United beat Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalties to win first-ever club trophy
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews