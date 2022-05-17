Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra and others rock casual outfits

Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut and jailor Karan Kundrra were giving us major goals in casuals.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 17, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

On Tuesday, Celebs were seen greeting paps and posing for the cameras. Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut and jailor Karan Kundrra were giving us major goals in casuals. While Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana were looking stylish in their outfits.

Take a look:

1. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
1/7

Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut was seen posing for the cameras in a pink suit. 

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
2/7

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor was looking cute in casuals. 

3. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty
3/7

Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a stylish blue saree with a red blouse. 

4. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana
4/7

Ayushmann Khurrana was looking cool in a blue and white check shirt. 

5. Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra
5/7

Karan Kundrra opted for a white-grey shirt and pants. He was seen posing for the cameras. 

6. Nushrrat Bharuccha

Nushrrat Bharuccha
6/7

Birthday girl Nushrrat Bharuccha was seen wearing a gorgeous jumpsuit. 

7. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
7/7

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday was wearing white shorts and a tank top.

