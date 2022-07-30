Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in white dress, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pose together

Check out these photos that went viral today.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jul 30, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

Celebrities from Bollywood and television were spotted today attending events, filming their projects, and more. Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, and other celebrities posed for pictures while Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh managed to turn attention with their breathtaking photographs. A few celebrities lit the internet with their social media posts as well.

1. Janhvi Kapoor in white dress

Janhvi Kapoor in white dress
1/6

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a stunning white dress which looked amazing on her.

2. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pose together

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pose together
2/6

The internet was ablaze when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked the runway for Manish Malhotra's show.

3. Shabana Azmi smiles for cameras

Shabana Azmi smiles for cameras
3/6

After attending an event, Shabana Azmi was spotted posing for paps.

4. Rakhi Sawant with Karan Kundrra and boyfriend Adil

Rakhi Sawant with Karan Kundrra and boyfriend Adil
4/6

While attending an event, Rakhi Sawant  was seen getting clicked with boyfriend Adil and also the heartthrob Karan Kundrra.

5. Karisma Kapoor poses in comfy outfit

Karisma Kapoor poses in comfy outfit
5/6

Karisma Kapoor dropped photos on her Instagram in which she was seen posing while cuddling with her puppy dog.

6. Anil Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja

Anil Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja
6/6

Anil Kapoor wished his son-in-law Anand Ahuja a very happy birthday on Instagram, He penned a long note and shared some unseen photos.

