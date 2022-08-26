Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top

Take a look at photos that went viral on social media today.
Today, celebrities shared some incredible photographs on Instagram. Alia Bhatt made headlines for her elegant display of her growing baby bump. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor set internet on fire as she published pictures while wearing a sexy saree.
1. Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump
Alia posted the carousel post with the caption, "the light .. is coming! (In just two weeks) 9TH September BRAHMĀSTRA."
2. Janhvi Kapoor looks sizzling hot in sexy saree
Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos in which she can be seen wearing a sexy white saree which has sequins.
3. Mira Kapoor shares cute photo of ‘baby girl’ Misha
Today was Misha's sixth birthday, and the proud mother celebrated by posting a sweet photo of their firstborn.
4. Ajay Devgn-Tabu wrap up upcoming project
Ajay Devgn-Tabu wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming project.
5. Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy curves in co-ord set
Malaika Arora can be seen in this photo wearing a co-ord set which is perfect for a workout.
6. Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor distribute sweets to paps
Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor distributed sweets to paps today after Sonam Kapoor got their son at their Mumbai home.