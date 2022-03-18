Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain celebrate Holi

It has been a colourful day for Bollywood and Television. Let's take a look at it.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 18, 2022, 11:13 PM IST

On the special occasion of Holi, Bollywood and Television personalities were spotted enjoying the festive vibes. From Ibrahim Ali Khan to Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain. Let's take a look at these pictures (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
1/5

We begin the list with the duo who are celebrating their first Holi after marriage. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain held a lavish Holi bash and it was attended by who who's of telly world and Bollywood. 

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan
2/5

Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted enjoying the festival of colours, and he was looking quite a charmer in his colourful tee, isn't he? 

3. Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty
3/5

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was among the attendee of Ankita-Vicky's Holi bash. 

4. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor
4/5

Khushi Kapoor was spotted enjoying Holi, and the paparazzi had to take extra efforts to click a glance of her. 

5. Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali
5/5

Jay Bhanushali also attended Ankita-Vicky's Holi bash with his wife Mahi Vij and his kid. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.