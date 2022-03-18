Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain celebrate Holi

It has been a colourful day for Bollywood and Television. Let's take a look at it.
On the special occasion of Holi, Bollywood and Television personalities were spotted enjoying the festive vibes. From Ibrahim Ali Khan to Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain. Let's take a look at these pictures (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
We begin the list with the duo who are celebrating their first Holi after marriage. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain held a lavish Holi bash and it was attended by who who's of telly world and Bollywood.
2. Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted enjoying the festival of colours, and he was looking quite a charmer in his colourful tee, isn't he?
3. Rhea Chakraborty
Actress Rhea Chakraborty was among the attendee of Ankita-Vicky's Holi bash.
4. Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor was spotted enjoying Holi, and the paparazzi had to take extra efforts to click a glance of her.
5. Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali also attended Ankita-Vicky's Holi bash with his wife Mahi Vij and his kid.