Viral Photos of the Day: From Rashmika Mandanna, Urrfii Javed, to Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Kartik Aaryan

From Varun Dhawan to Suhana Khan, let's take a look at the celebs spotted on Saturday.
During weekends, expect more celebrities to be spotted. You don't believe us? Take a look at these pictures. (All image source Viral Bhayani)
1. Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan usually gets crowded by his fans. In this picture, Kartik meets his followers, and one of his fans presented him with a gift. Sweet, isn't it?
2. Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur
The 'Jab We Met' star Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a cool green tee, and she was accompanied by her son Taimur.
3. Varun Dhawan
The 'Judwaa 2' star Varun Dhawan was also spotted early morning outside a dubbing studio.
4. Rashmika Mandanna
Is anyone ready for the 'Srivalli' dance? Well, you will have to wait for a while as 'Pushpa The Rise' star Rashmika Mandanna was rushing towards the airport.
5. Urrfii Javed
Urrfii is here to make your weekend hotter. But we wonder, while getting papped, what was so funny for Urrfii to laugh out loud.
6. Shilpa Shetty with Shamisha
It looks like Saturday was actually Momma's day out, as not only Kareena but Shilpa Shetty was also spotted in the city with her daughter Shamisha.
7. Malaika Arora
Who needs the motivation to stay fit at weekend? Malaika Arora is here to push your limits.
8. Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday
We end our list with the besties of B'town. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday was spotted in the city, and they were happily posing for the paps.