Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Viral Photos of the Day: See how Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat and other actresses spent their day

On Monday, Vidya Balan opted for a black saree while Pooja Hegde was seen flaunting her killer smile.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 07, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Indian actresses never fail to amaze us with their looks, even when they are in casuals. On Monday, Vidya Balan opted for a black saree while Pooja Hegde was seen flaunting her killer smile.

Take a look:

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
1/6

Malaika Arora was seen hanging out with her dog Casper. Recently, the actress had shared an adorable video of Casper on his birthday.

2. Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat
2/6

Mallika Sherawat stepped out in a casual white yop and denim pants. She was looking simple sober and gorgeous.

3. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan
3/6

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan was looking mesmerising in a black saree when she appeared at an event.

4. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde
4/6

Pooja Hegde never fails to stun us with her beautiful smile. She was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of paps.

5. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre
5/6

Sonali Bendre opted for a beautiful printed long dress. The actress, who battled cancer, looks amazing in all her outfits.

6. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash
6/6

Tejasswi Prakash is having busy days as she had been shooting for her show 'Naagin 6'. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.